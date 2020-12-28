South Africa: Alcohol Abuse and Covid-19 - Two Colliding Epidemics - Government Must Act Now to Reduce the Momentum

analysis

At a recent digicom hosted by Alan Winde, the Western Cape premier made it patently clear that trauma presentations were rising rapidly: by 26% across the five hospitals in the Western Cape sentinel trauma surveillance system, even after restrictions on gathering numbers and on alcohol sales, and a tightened curfew from 16 December.

Christmas comes but once a year. Yet every year, like this repeated refrain, doctors and nurses brace themselves for the post-Christmas fallout as our festivities drag well into the New Year. Casualties of knife lacerations, gunshot wounds, road traffic collisions and gender-based violence, all present to hospital, each one requiring assessment, management, very often admission, and sometimes ventilation in ICU.

This year is no different.

And yet it is also completely different. We are standing on the sidelines witnessing two epidemics collide as our hospitals fall over the brink to cope with patients ill with Covid-19 and those with conditions related to alcohol.

Both conditions are preventable.

Most will have heard and read of the tumult in Western Cape hospitals and many will have experienced it first-hand. Western Cape Covid-19 case numbers followed the increases in the Garden Route and Eastern Cape earlier in December....