South Africa: Over 3 000 Arrested for Various Traffic Violations

28 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

More than 3 000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for allegedly violating traffic regulations since the start of December.

"The majority of suspects (1 328 or 43%) were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A total of 496 or 16% were arrested for driving speeds above the legal limit," Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

The highest number of drunk drivers were caught in Gauteng and Limpopo where 372 and 342 arrests were made, respectively.

The National Traffic Police arrested 352 motorists in the different provinces where it is deployed.

"The highest number of arrests for speed were made in the Free State province where 323 motorists were caught. The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg where a motorists was caught driving at 242 kilometres an hour in a 120 kilometre zone," RTMC said.

Some of the common offences noticed so far involve people driving without driver's licences, producing false documentation, reckless and negligent driving, overloading of goods and operating public transport contrary to the terms and condition of an operating permit.

Law enforcement authorities are now moving their focus into residential areas to curb lawlessness and prevent collisions involving pedestrians.

