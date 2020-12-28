South Africa: Randburg Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by Randburg police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after a positive test for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from station's boardroom.

The telephone lines at client service centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

Station Commander: 082 335 2470

Acting Vispol Commander: 082 898 2581

CSC commander: 082 469 2398

Duty officer: 07824692429

Detective service branch: 0827787901

Support Services: 0825764416

Communication Officer: 079 888 3514

The South Afrcan Police Service management apologise for any inconvenience may arise.