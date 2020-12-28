Western Sahara: Moroccan Scholar Mohammed Cherkaoui Threatened Because of Position

28 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Washington — Moroccan researcher and professor specialized in the matter of conflict settlement in the US University George Mason, Mohammed Cherkaoui said he was the subject of "smear campaign and threats" because of his position on the outgoing US President Donald Trump announcement on Western Sahara.

"Over the last weeks, individuals have been hired or have designated themselves to morally assassinate Mohammed Cherkaoui," said former member of UN Committee of Experts on Facebook.

"It is not my ideas that they are targeting, but my person through direct threats by telephone and by putting me forward to popular anger as an enemy of Morocco and agent in favor of some parties, and many other forms of defamation and denigration," he continued.

"These attacks, which can no longer continue to be ignored, demand prosecution before Moroccan and American courts for defamation and slander so that justice decides on these well identified and located individuals," he added, stressing that "the law, in both Morocco and in the United States, protects freedom of expression on social networks and the rights of victims in defamation cases."

The Academic had indicated in a contribution on his Facebook account, that Donald Trump's announcement on Western Sahara "had no effect or significance from a legal and political point of view in the American context, and can be easily repealed."

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.