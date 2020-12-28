South Africa: Another Operation Leads to the Apprehension of a Suspect and Confiscation of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

27 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an ongoing effort to clamp down on illegal mining activities and illegal firearms in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the Trio Task Team followed up on information on Thursday, 24 December 2020, about a firearm at a certain house in Extension 6, Khuma Location outside Stilfontein.

The identified house was searched and an unlicensed pistol, one magazine and six bullets were found and seized. A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police thereafter proceeded to another address in Stilfontein, where nearly 50 rounds of ammunition were found. As a result, three suspects, aged between 23 and 25, were arrested for unlawfully being in possession of ammunition.

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney and Stilfontein Magistrates' Courts respectively on Monday, 28 December 2020.

The seizure brings to nine, the number of illegal firearms seized from groups and individuals in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District between 20 and 23 December 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the Trio Task Team for their continuous efforts to remove firearms from the wrong hands. He reminded the community to surrender illegal / unwanted firearms and / or firearm parts and ammunition at any police station as the amnesty period will come to an end on 31 January 2021.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

