South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrest Murder Suspect

27 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 27-year-old murder suspect was arrested this morning, 27 Deceber 2020, by Anti-Gang Unit members soon after a body of a female was found burning in Van Duuren Street in Gelvandale.

It is alleged that at about 05:50, community members alerted police to the burning body near the dumping site in Van Duuren Street. The woman is unrecognisable and her body was found wrapped in wire. Her identity is yet to be confirmed. However, this morning, a case of a missing 21-year-old female was reported at SAPS Gelvandale. The woman was last seen last night, 26 December 2020 at about 21:00 when she left home in Rinkhout Street in Gelvandale.

Also, at about 10:00 this morning, AGU members were stopped by a taxi driver in Durban Road in Korsten who informed them of a man walking without a shirt and had blood on his clothing as well as scratch marks on his body. The suspect was found at a nearby hospital. He was arrested and detained on a charge of murder and rape. Items found in his possession may provide a link to the missing woman whom police suspect may be the deceased woman.

Detectives are busy with the investigation and the suspect is expected to appear in the Gelvandale magistrates' court on Tuesday, 29 December 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.