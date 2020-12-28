South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrest Murder Suspect

press release

A 27-year-old murder suspect was arrested this morning, 27 Deceber 2020, by Anti-Gang Unit members soon after a body of a female was found burning in Van Duuren Street in Gelvandale.

It is alleged that at about 05:50, community members alerted police to the burning body near the dumping site in Van Duuren Street. The woman is unrecognisable and her body was found wrapped in wire. Her identity is yet to be confirmed. However, this morning, a case of a missing 21-year-old female was reported at SAPS Gelvandale. The woman was last seen last night, 26 December 2020 at about 21:00 when she left home in Rinkhout Street in Gelvandale.

Also, at about 10:00 this morning, AGU members were stopped by a taxi driver in Durban Road in Korsten who informed them of a man walking without a shirt and had blood on his clothing as well as scratch marks on his body. The suspect was found at a nearby hospital. He was arrested and detained on a charge of murder and rape. Items found in his possession may provide a link to the missing woman whom police suspect may be the deceased woman.

Detectives are busy with the investigation and the suspect is expected to appear in the Gelvandale magistrates' court on Tuesday, 29 December 2020.