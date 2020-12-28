South Africa: Annus Horribilis Provides Universities With an Opportunity to Reinvent Themselves

analysis

Higher education was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and while some institutions are crawling to the finishing line of the 2020 academic year, others are trudging on until March 2021. We reflect on the year that was, with some of the sector's hits, misses and surprising developments propelling higher learning into a new and innovative era.

To say 2020 was a tumultuous year for higher education is an understatement. Across the country, campuses shut their doors and turned to emergency remote teaching and learning in a bid to save the academic year.

Many top institutions have celebrated their December graduation season, albeit virtually, while others are still pushing to finish the academic year. It's a bittersweet moment to reflect on the hits and misses in the sector, with a keen eye on what developments will mean for the future of higher learning.

The story begins in March, after the first confirmed case of coronavirus hit our shores. Amid the imminent spread of the disease, Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande announced that institutions had to close by 18 March. At the time, many were oblivious to the looming hard lockdown.

Some top institutions, such as the University of Cape Town...