South Africa: Collaboration Leads to the Arrest of Alleged Business Robber

27 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Christmas day, a 29-year-old man was in his Supermarket in Voortrekker Street, Klerksdorp when two suspects entered the shop pretending to be selling a cellular phone.

It is alleged that one of the suspects suddenly pointed the man with a firearm and demanded money. The victim was allegedly assaulted, whilst the other one grabbed cigarettes and cash from the cash register. Whilst the robbery was in progress, a nearby shop owner realised what was going on and mobilised other shop owners and contacted the police, who responded immediately.

The armed suspect, aged 32, was cornered and arrested with the help of shop owners shortly after fleeing from the shop. Furthermore, police seized an airgun that resembles a 9mm pistol upon searching the suspect.

The suspect will appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 December 2020 on a charge of Business Robbery.

