South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation in Douglas

27 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Francis Baard cluster Group B crime prevention members under the command of Brig Mojafela Moreki executed search warrants in the Breipaal informal settlement in Douglas today, 27 December 2020.

The disruptive actions form part of the Frances Baard Safer Festive season operations.

The focus was on drug dealing where addresses were raided and compliance inspections to taverns in the area were conducted.

Brig Moreki indicated that the police will tighten the grip on any criminal activity and the law will be vigorously enforced.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.