South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation in Douglas

press release

The Francis Baard cluster Group B crime prevention members under the command of Brig Mojafela Moreki executed search warrants in the Breipaal informal settlement in Douglas today, 27 December 2020.

The disruptive actions form part of the Frances Baard Safer Festive season operations.

The focus was on drug dealing where addresses were raided and compliance inspections to taverns in the area were conducted.

Brig Moreki indicated that the police will tighten the grip on any criminal activity and the law will be vigorously enforced.