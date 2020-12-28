Kenya: Mudavadi's Mother, 92, Dies At Hospital in Nairobi

The mother of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi died Monday morning aged 92.

Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi was the first wife of the late Moses Mudamba Mudavadi, a former powerful minister in the Kanu regime.

Her co-wife was Rosebella Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi said his mother died at around 5am at a Nairobi hospital, where she had been admitted.

"We are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace," he said, and called for prayers, noting that "the Lord gives and the Lord takes".

In his condolence message, Kakamega Governor and Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya said, "Mama Hannah Mudavadi was generous, humble, charismatic, insightful and hardworking".

"She exhibited her selflessness and patriotism during the times of the late Moses Budamba Mudavadi who was a successful and powerful leader in the country and later through her son Musalia Mudavadi," Mr Oparanya added.

He also said that her "wise counsel, knowledge and hard work" kept her family going after her husband died in the late 1980s.

Uhuru's message

President Uhuru Kenyatta also condoled with the family, describing Mama Hannah as a devoted, generous and humble matriarch, who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to her community's progress.

"Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words, on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans," President Kenyatta said in a statement.

"She was a gracious and loving mother, a true matriarch who loved and took care of all people, especially those in need, without any reservation."

The President further said Mama Hannah will be remembered especially for her love for education and helping many bright children from poor families access quality education.

"We will forever be grateful for her charitable work and acts of love. To my brother Musalia Mudavadi, may God comfort you and the family, and guide you at this difficult time of mourning," he said.

He assured the family of his support.

