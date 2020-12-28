South Africa: Sinoville Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

27 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Sinoville Police Station will be temporarily closed for decontamination after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Center will be operating at the Sinoville detectives' offices in the Sinoville Centre, Corner of Marija and Brac Street Sinoville.

Telephone lines at Sinoville SAPS Community Service Center will not be accessible during closure.

The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Community is advised to contact the following numbers:

CSC: 012 543 0800

Duty Officer: 082 4911 351

VISPOL Commander: 082 4911 351

Station Commander: 082 4920 491

