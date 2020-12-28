South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Over 1,340 Suspects

press release

Police in Gauteng arrested more than 1340 suspects over the weekend of Christmas, among the arrested suspects 100 were arrested at road blocks during Safer Festive Season operations throughout the province.

Gauteng police led multi-disciplinary forces during O Kae Molao and Safer Festive Season Operations in all five Districts where more than 100 suspects were arrested for drunk driving.

The operations commenced with roadblocks around Gauteng where more than 200 illegal immigrants were arrested. The team included members of the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metro Police Department and Department of Home Affairs. The police closed down a popular liquor outlet in Sandton which was previously raided during the visit by the Minister of police General Bheki Cele and arrested the owner after it was found to be operating illegally. The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks. Liquor outlets in Tembisa and Kagiso were closed down. During the raid in the early hours of the morning, police found the shebeen being packed with patrons who were also not observing social distancing and not wearing masks. This shebeen was also operating way after the curfew time. The owners were also arrested and liquor confiscated after it was discovered that the outlets were operating without valid liquor licenses.

The South African Police Service in the Tshwane District secured a total of 450 arrests during joint and intensified operations and tracing of wanted suspects. The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes such as murder and rape.

Police in West Rand District collaborated with other law enforcement agencies as they embarked on Safer Festive Season operations which resulted in the arrest of 268 suspects. Amongst the arrested suspects were those arrested for kidnapping, assault with the intent to inflict bodily harm, assault, theft, fraud and rape.

Over 300 suspects were arrested for various offences in the Ekurhuleni District during Festive Season operations. These arrests were effected at operations that included stop and searches, patrols and roadblocks. Twenty suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, sixteen for selling liquor without licence while others were for numerous serious and violent crimes.

Furthermore in Sedibeng 90 suspects were also arrested for crimes that include house robbery, possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen vehicles, theft, contravening of protection order, drunken and driving, domestic violence related cases, malicious damage to property and dealing in liquor with licensed.

The arrested suspects will appear in different Magistrate Courts within the province soon.