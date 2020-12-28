South Africa: One Man Dead and Three Others Wounded After They Were Shot By Unidentified Gunmen

press release

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder following the killing of a 27-year-old man and the wounding of three others during early hours of the morning on Boxing Day.

A group of men were outside a tavern in Haartbeeskop, Mpumalanga when they were allegedly shot at resulting in the death of the one man after he was taken to a clinic with three other wounded victims.

Of the three wounded victims, two have been treated and discharged while the third man is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital.

Police were contacted and investigations into this incident are currently underway under the direct supervision of the Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier Lizzy Mtungwa.

While no arrests have been made as yet, people from the local community have been very cooperative in the investigation and with the information provided thus far, it seems arrests are imminent.