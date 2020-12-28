South Africa: Public Enterprises On Four SAA Unions Accepting Payment of Three Months Deferred Salaries

press release

Four SAA unions accept payment of three months deferred salaries

Four South African Airways (SAA)-based unions and three non-unionized workers formations have agreed on the payment of deferred salaries to employees. These unions and formations are:

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU),

The National Transport Movement (NTM),

Solidarity,

The Aviation Workers Union of South Africa (AUSA),

SAA non-unionised management,

SAA non-unionised non-management, and

SAA Wider Management (Union)

The members of these unions and formations will today also be paid a lump sum of the 5.9 % increase backdated to April 2020, and their pro rata savings towards a 13th cheque.

At this stage, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), the SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the SAA Pilot's Association (SAAPA) have not accepted the offer made. However, all doors remain open for further engagement.

The DPE and SAA Business Rescue Practitioners call on individual employees whose unions have not accepted the offer but wish to be paid directly outside their union's mandate to contact the SAA Human Resources Department.

The DPE would like to point out that the funding made available by Government is limited and focused on restructuring SAA, restarting operations at SAA including its subsidiaries. The availability of these funds is a product of government having had to do some belt tightening to make the restructuring possible.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan extends his gratitude to the seven unions and non-unionised employee formations for the leadership that they have displayed, and wishes all SAA employees a peaceful and safe festive season and a 2021 which will see the formation of a viable, sustainable, competitive airline that provides integrated domestic, regional and international flight services.