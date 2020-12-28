Kenya: KDF Special Forces Kill 4 Militants in Forest Raid

Officers from the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces gunned down four suspected Al Shabaab militants in a raid conducted in Boni Forest, Lamu County.

The soldiers on the morning of December 27, 2020, stormed the Al Shabaab hideout in what has been an increase in security enforcement in the region following a series of terror scares experienced in the region.

One suspect was arrested by the soldiers and will remain in custody for interrogation.

The officers further recovered communication equipment and loads of ammunition belonging to the militia during the morning raid.

The operation by the KDF soldiers is reported to have been a counter mission after the militia on December 21, 2020, abducted and beheaded a chief from Wajir.

Omar Adan Buul, who was the Assistant Chief for Gumarey Sub Location in Wajir County, was brutally murdered and his head placed on the side of a road.

The scene was photographed and the chief's head taken to Khorof Harar police station and later to Wajir county Referral Hospital Mortuary,

Insecurity in Kenya's North Eastern and the North of Lamu, bordering Somalia has in the recent past been plagued by terror scares.

On December 15, suspected Al Shabaab insurgents attacked security installations in Borehole 11, bombing a newly constructed police station to the ground.

This was after dozens of Somalia's al Shabaab militants were suspected to have crossed into Kenya using Hamey, Amuma and Homojo border routes in Garissa County.

Reports indicated that a leader of the militants, Maulid Abdi Hussein from Sedahgoseh in Somalia, had preached at a local mosque in Degathe and vowed to cross to Kenya to coordinate attacks on Kenyan soil.

Police believe the groups may already have been assigned targets which include communication masts, probing camps and implanting explosives on the roads.