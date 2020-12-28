Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three More Deaths, and 54 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Saturday the death of a further three people from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims are all Mozambican men, aged 54, 70 and 71, who had been hospitalised in health units in Maputo city. One of them was declared dead on Friday, and the other two on Saturday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 159.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 265,739 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 612 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 338 were from Cabo Delgado, 217 from Maputo city, 25 from Maputo province, 20 from Sofala and 12 from Gaza. No tests were reported from the other six provinces.

558 of the tests gave negative results, and 54 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 18,162. Of the new cases, 41 are Mozambican, five are South African, three are Portuguese, one is Zimbabwean, one German, one Indian, one Jordanian, and one of a nationality yet to be ascertained.

41 of the cases were men or boys and 13 were women or girls. One was a child under the age of 15, and three were over 65 years old. There was no age information for four cases.

23 of the new cases were from Maputo city, 23 from Maputo province and eight from Cabo Delgado. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for over 81 per cent of the cases reported on Saturday.

In line with Ministry of Health standard procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry reported that, over the previous 24 hours, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from Maputo hospitals, but a further six cases were admitted (five in Maputo and one in Tete). Currently, 42 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (38 in Maputo, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

Over the same period, a further 94 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (53 in Maputo province, 36 in Maputo city and five in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 16,109 - which is 88.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique since the first case was detected on 22 March.

There are now 1,890 active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique and their distribution is as follows: Maputo city. 1,388 (73.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 129; Cabo Delgado, 87; Nampula, 75; Sofala, 54; Niassa, 49; Gaza, 37; Zambezia, 35; Inhambane, 15; Tete, 13; Manica, eight.