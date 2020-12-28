South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 14,305 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

24 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, we report a cumulative total of 968 563 with 14 305 cases identified since the last report

A cumulative total of 6 325 784 tests have been conducted with 56 008 tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report 326 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109 , Free State 4, Gauteng 22, Kwa-Zulu Natal 81 and Western Cape 110. This brings the total deaths to 25 983.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 822 978.

