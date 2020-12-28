Angola Appeals for Solidarity With CAR

Luanda — Angolan Foreign minister, Téte António, appealed last Saturday for the support of the international community towards the efforts to resolve the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Speaking at the 10th Virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of Central African Sates (ECCAS), Téte António said Angola is monitoring the latest developments of the situation in CAR with some concern.

To the minister, who spoke on behalf of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, the crisis in the Central African Republic has been causing growing degradation of the humanitarian situation and extreme violence, particularly affecting the civilian population, threatening putting at risk the holding of the presidential and legislative elections, set to happen this Sunday (27).

Thus, he called on the political players in CAR to urgently cease the hostilities and work together to guarantee favourable conditions for the holding of credible, inclusive, peaceful and transparent polls.

The minister also reiterated the country's support for the legitimate institutions in CAR, underlining that in its capacity as acting chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), Angola backs the ECCAS and the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA).

He went on to say that the country supports the CAR's partners in the ambit of the bilateral and multilateral co-operation, aiming at the finding an immediate solution to the conflict in CAR and secure the holding of elections within the established deadlines.

Téte António seized the occasion to present the condolences of the Angolan Executive to the Republic of Burundi for this country's loss of some military personnel that integrated MINUSCA.

