Zimbabwe: Police Officer Guns Down Wife

28 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A Police Sergeant yesterday gunned down his wife, a fellow police officer, at their home in Chitungwiza.

By last night, it was not clear why Sergeant Tichaona Chirinhe (38) based at Crime Prevention Unit of Harare Central Police Station, killed his wife Julian Chirinhe (37), who was also a Sgt in the traffic section.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting.

"Sergeant Tichaona Chirinhe has been arrested for killing his wife. The incident happened this (yesterday) morning in Chitungwiza. After the shooting, the now deceased was rushed to a nearby clinic in Chitungwiza before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she was confirmed dead on arrival," said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said the police does not condone acts of abuse of service pistols as well as equipment by members.

He said they always call members of the force and the generality of the people of Zimbabwe to resolve their problems amicably whenever there are problems.

"We do not condone acts of criminality by our members, and in this case the officer has been arrested and the law will take its course," he said.

"We again do not condone the abuse of service pistols and any other equipment by officers."

Asst Comm Nyathi said it is disheartening that Sergeant Chirinhe was murdered at a time the force had just promoted her early this month.

