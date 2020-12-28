Zimbabwe: Eight More Covid-19 Deaths Recorded

An additional eight Covid-19 deaths have been reported, all from Harare, to take the overall death toll to 349 since the pandemic was first reported in Zimbabwe.

All eight are community deaths in the last seven days, but had not yet been reported.

The deaths come at a time when the country recorded 114 new cases yesterday.

A daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night said all the 114 cases were local transmissions. Another 83 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Seventy-four new recoveries were reported yesterday, leaving the National Recovery rate at 81 percent.

As at yesterday, Zimbabwe has now recorded 13 077 cases, 10 593 recoveries, 2 135 active cases and 349 deaths.

Experts are pleading with citizens to observe Covid-19 safety protocols such as practising social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing and sanitising hands, or risk seeing a spike in cases under the second wave.

Cumulatively, Africa has recorded 2 644 112 cases as at yesterday, with 2 212 975 recoveries and 62 366 deaths, of which South Africa has the lion's share at over 26 276 deaths.