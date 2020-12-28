South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 9,502 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Today, we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumula tive total of 1 004 413 cases reported.

Regrettably, today we report 214 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, Kwa- Zulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries currently stand at 844 874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%.