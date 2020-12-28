South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 9,502 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

27 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumula tive total of 1 004 413 cases reported.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, today we report 214 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, Kwa- Zulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries currently stand at 844 874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.