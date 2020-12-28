Angola: Football - Académica and Sagrada Draw in Girabola's Opening Round

Luanda — The teams of Académica do Lobito and Sagrada Esperança last Saturday drew 1-1, in Ombaka Stadium, in the centre-west Benguela Province, in the opening round of the senior males National Football Championship (Girabola2020/2021).

This was the only match of the day due to the fact the other two scheduled games were postponed.

The round continues with the following matches:

Sunday 27

Williete de Benguela - Santa Rita do Uíge

Recreativo da Caála - Baixa de Cassange

Ferroviário do Huambo - Cuando Cubango FC

Monday 28

Petro de Luanda - Bravos do Maquis

Tuesday 29

1° de Agosto - Interclube

Postponed games (without date yet):

Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo do Libolo

Sporting de Cabinda - Desportivo da Huíla.

This was the only match of the day due to the fact the other two scheduled games were postponed.

The round continues with the following matches:

Sunday 27

Williete de Benguela - Santa Rita do Uíge

Recreativo da Caála - Baixa de Cassange

Ferroviário do Huambo - Cuando Cubango FC

Monday 28

Petro de Luanda - Bravos do Maquis

Tuesday 29

1° de Agosto - Interclube

Postponed games (without date yet):

Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo do Libolo

Sporting de Cabinda - Desportivo da Huíla.