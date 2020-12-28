Angola: Football - Académica and Sagrada Draw in Girabola's Opening Round

Luanda — The teams of Académica do Lobito and Sagrada Esperança last Saturday drew 1-1, in Ombaka Stadium, in the centre-west Benguela Province, in the opening round of the senior males National Football Championship (Girabola2020/2021).
This was the only match of the day due to the fact the other two scheduled games were postponed.
The round continues with the following matches:
Sunday 27
Williete de Benguela - Santa Rita do Uíge
Recreativo da Caála - Baixa de Cassange
Ferroviário do Huambo - Cuando Cubango FC
Monday 28
Petro de Luanda - Bravos do Maquis
Tuesday 29
1° de Agosto - Interclube
Postponed games (without date yet):
Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo do Libolo
Sporting de Cabinda - Desportivo da Huíla.
