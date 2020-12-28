Tanzania: Tourism Guru Jets in Dar Today

THE Ministry of Natural Resource and Tourism through Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) is coordinating a visit to Tanzania of a renowned American, Mr Drew Binsky as part of initiatives to boost the country's tourism sector.

Mr Binsky, who arrives today in the country, is a famous US citizen who has been preparing video documentaries and information that focus on tourism in the world before uploading them into his social platforms for public viewing.

His arrival in the country is part of the government plans through TTB to use imminent persons to boost confidence of other tourists around the world that Tanzania is a Covid 19 free country.

According to a statement released to the media by TTB yesterday, the arrival of Mr Binsky is also coordinated by Tourism Goodwill Ambassador, Nick Reynolds, famous by his nickname Bongozozo.

Mr Binsky has been sharing his video documentaries and information on his Facebook account which has 3.4 million followers, Youtube account which has 2.4 million followers, Snapchart account which has 165,000 followers, Instagram account which has 530,000 followers, and twitter account with 65,000 followers.

Currently, his videos have reached more than 1billion people in the world.

He is expected to jet in the country through Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) at around 10 am and will be received by Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

While in the country, Mr Binsky will visit Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro conservation area before winding up his tour by visiting Kilimanjaro Nationa Park.

Tanzania is the only nation in Africa, and perhaps in the world that has opened its doors for tourists after successfully winning its battle against Covid 19.