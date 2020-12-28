Tanzania: 'Sugu' Hotel to Stay-JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has issued an order barring authorities in Mbeya Region from demolishing a hotel owned by former Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on Chadema party, Joseph Mbilinyi, famously known as Sugu.

President Magufuli issued the order through Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila who later conveyed the message to Mr Mbilinyi.

The president said it was not proper for any authority or individual in Mbeya Region or from any part in the country to demolish the hotel on grounds of affecting water catchment area as the facility's construction followed all proper procedures.

According to Mr Chalamila, the construction of the hotel in the contested area had all the blessings of all institutions, including the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), city director, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Recently, information was awash in public domain, stating that plans were underway to pull down the hotel because it was built close to the water source.

"President John Magufuli has directed me to inform you that no one should state that this hotel is going to be demolished," the regional commissioner told Mr Mbilinyi at the hotel premises yesterday.

He added: "Since Mr Mbilinyi is an investor just like any other investor, he is set to be one of the beneficiaries of other plots that are available in this area because he has started investing."

He said before the hotel was constructed, authorities in Mbeya city first survey the area before issuing the titled deed to Mr Mbilinyi, meaning that town planners were also involved.

"What did we expect to happen if someone, with full knowledge and by following all procedures, issued the tittle deed for the land that is close to the water source," he queried.

He said what was encouraging was that despite the presence of the facility, the water source was well conserved.

"There is a possibility that there are some other hotels that have caused water sources to dry up, but not this one. This matter should not bring about political disharmony," Mr Chalamila said.

On his part, Mr Mbilinyi said he was not upset by information about the planned demolition because he had all the permits for the facility.

He said the message from the president will bring more confidence to investors and other traders.

Mr Mbilinyi lost his parliament seat for Mbeya Urban to Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson in the October general election.