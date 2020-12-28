Ethiopia: Nat'l Security Council Discussing Election Security Plans

Addis Ababa — Regional and Federal Stakeholders on Sunday deliberating on the elections security plans set by the National Security Council.

The plan aims at making sure the upcoming election to be fair, credible, peaceful and democratic, it was indicated.

The National Security Council is led by National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa and Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta.

Birtukan said election security task force has already been set up.

Discussion was essential in order to create coherence and work in collaboration since regional states have their own election security plans, she added.