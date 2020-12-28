Ethiopia: Nat'l Security Council Discussing Election Security Plans

27 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Regional and Federal Stakeholders on Sunday deliberating on the elections security plans set by the National Security Council.

The plan aims at making sure the upcoming election to be fair, credible, peaceful and democratic, it was indicated.

The National Security Council is led by National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa and Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta.

Birtukan said election security task force has already been set up.

Discussion was essential in order to create coherence and work in collaboration since regional states have their own election security plans, she added.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.