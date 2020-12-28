Rwanda: Business Tycoon Muvunyi, Three Others Arrested

Former Rayon Sports boss Paul Muvunyi and three others are in police custody for allegedly using forged documents, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed.

RIB spokesperson Dr. Thierry Murangira, said that Muvunyi, and his co-accused were arrested on Thursday, December 24, in connection with using forged documents.

The other suspects are Rtd. Col Eugène Ruzibiza, Gérard Niyongamije-the Executive Secretary of Gasura Cell in Karongi District-and a resident of Karongi identified as Félicien Kayigema

Muvunyi and Col Ruzibiza are detained in Remera police cell while the other suspects are in Kicukiro police cells pending investigations.

A businessman, Muvunyi runs a chain of hotels including Kivu Safari Lodge, which is located in Karongi District, Western Province.

He was the Chairman of Rayon Sports FC from 2005 to 2007. He returned to the club in 2017 until 2019.

Rtd Col Ruzibiza is the former Commander of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 307th Brigade in Karongi District.

