Namibia: Mbangula Guns for Continental Title

BEAUTY queen Julita Mbangula is currently in Nigeria where she is representing Namibia at the Miss Africa Calabar pageant

The fifth edition of this pageant is slated for 30 December at the Calabar International Convention Centre in the Cross River State in Nigeria.

This year 20 African beauties are hosted.

Contestants are currently being mentored on how to become the voice and face of positive change across communities.

Mbangula is a medical doctor and first runner-up for Miss Namibia.

She says getting selected for the pageant was challenging. "I had to face off with over 20 other Namibian contestants, and based on interviews and the catwalk it was narrowed down to the top five, and finally the top two. Online voting then ensued. I emerged victorious with over 300 votes," she says.

Mbangula says she hopes to grow by taking part in the pageant. "I believe in being multifaceted, and to tap into my potential, I need to do things I have never done before. Miss Africa embodies a confident woman who is fierce, kind-hearted, and with the capability to inspire people from different nations and social classes, and that's what I aspire to be," she says.

Her experience in Nigeria has been good thus far, Mbangula says. "I am getting well accustomed to the spicy food and pigeon English. It's a completely different world here," she says.

"It is very busy. Everywhere is filled with so many people, and I finally got the chance to see the famous Lagos traffic. I have noticed most people don't even know where Namibia is," she says.