Malawi: Lions Club Overwhelmed With Rise in Diabetes Cases

27 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ireen Kayira

Bwaila Lions Club has said it is overwhelmed with how diabetes cases are rising in the country.

Bwaila Lions Club President Alinafe Mlamba said in an interview on Friday that the Club has noticed with great concern that people are being diagnosed at a late stage where nothing can be done.

"As such we are losing potential people that would otherwise contribute to the development of the country," she said.

She added that diabetes has not spared any age group as it attacks even those that consider themselves young and said what is sad is that most people are unaware that they have it and live with it.

However she said the Club is doing all it can to make sure that people are aware of the diseases as they conduct sensitisation campaigns and screening.

"Recently we were in Kawale where we conducted screening exercise and those that were found with the disease were referred to the hospital for medical attention," she said.

She therefore urged people to go for screening frequently as this helps to receive medical attention in time.

Kamuzu College of Nursing Senior Lecture Dr Mandayachepa Nyando conquered with the Club President saying that diabetes is killing people at a fast rate than ever before .

He attributed the cause of diabetes to the change life style and what people are consuming these days.

"People these days prefer genetically modified food to natural born food which has an effect on our body," he said.

He therefore said apart from frequent screening people should also be doing physical exercises as this helps to prevent the disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.