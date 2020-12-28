Malawi: Lions Club Overwhelmed With Rise in Diabetes Cases

Bwaila Lions Club has said it is overwhelmed with how diabetes cases are rising in the country.

Bwaila Lions Club President Alinafe Mlamba said in an interview on Friday that the Club has noticed with great concern that people are being diagnosed at a late stage where nothing can be done.

"As such we are losing potential people that would otherwise contribute to the development of the country," she said.

She added that diabetes has not spared any age group as it attacks even those that consider themselves young and said what is sad is that most people are unaware that they have it and live with it.

However she said the Club is doing all it can to make sure that people are aware of the diseases as they conduct sensitisation campaigns and screening.

"Recently we were in Kawale where we conducted screening exercise and those that were found with the disease were referred to the hospital for medical attention," she said.

She therefore urged people to go for screening frequently as this helps to receive medical attention in time.

Kamuzu College of Nursing Senior Lecture Dr Mandayachepa Nyando conquered with the Club President saying that diabetes is killing people at a fast rate than ever before .

He attributed the cause of diabetes to the change life style and what people are consuming these days.

"People these days prefer genetically modified food to natural born food which has an effect on our body," he said.

He therefore said apart from frequent screening people should also be doing physical exercises as this helps to prevent the disease.