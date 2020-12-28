Malawi: Gastin Hits Hat-Trick As Silver Blow Away Warriors

GaSilver Strikers ran riot in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium as Maxwell Gastin scored the hat-trick in 4-0 win against Mzuzu Warriors Football Club.

Just within the first five minutes of the match, the Warriors had already knocked twice at the visiting bankers' goal through their attackers Steve Madimba and Taniel Mhango giving goalkeeper Charles Thom an early scare in office.

When the Warriors failed to utilise several other chances that they created, Silver Strikers then settled into the game and started building up their own attacks through the hub of Thuso Paipi and Duncan Nyoni with PatricK Macheso and Maxwell Gastin terrorising the Warriors' defence.

A long ball from the back in the 20th minute, allowed Maxwell Gastin to race and meet the ball behind the Warriors' defence, tapped it over advancing goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira and the ball rolled into the yawning unguarded net. 0-1.

The Warriors trailed by that narrow margin until recess. From recess they looked somehow organised as they attacked. Taniel Mhango's shot in the 53rd minute was cut by defender Mark Fodya who nearly scored into his own net.

In the 71st minute, a decent cross form the left found Gastin again in the right position and made no mistake in nodding the ball into the hosts' net. 0-2.

Gastin completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute before substitute Hadji Wali finished the job on the dot of 90 minutes. It miserably ended 0-4 in favour of the visitors, Silver Strikers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warriors coach, Gilbert Chirwa, blamed the loss on his strikers who failed to score on three occasions in the first half.

"We did not utilise three clear chances that we created in the first half. Again our defenders were flat. We allowed Silver to come into the game and they punished us. Our new players need some time to jell together and get organised," remarked Chirwa.

Silver Strikers coach, Macdonald Mtetemela, said his charges played according to instructions.

"We told the boys to put the ball down and pin the Warriors in their own half. This team is tough especially when playing at home but our tactics worked in this game," explained Mtetemela.

The Warriors are now on position 13 with 4 points from 5 games while Silver Strikers are have moved up to position 2 with 10 points from 5 games.

In Karonga, visiting Red Lions from Zomba lost 1 nil to hosts, Karonga United through an own goal. The Lions are still at the summit of the TNM Super League log table with 11 points from 6 games.