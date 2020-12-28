Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 130, CS Kagwe Says

Kenya's Covid-19 cases have risen by 130 in the past 24 hours, raising the cumulative number to 95,843, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced. The new cases were reported from a size of 1,973.

The cumulative tests in Kenya now stand at 1,031,721.

In terms of the distribution of the cases, Nairobi leads with 64, Mombasa 13, Murang'a 9, Nyeri 8, Kiambu and Meru 4 each, while Bungoma, Busia, Kisumu and Kwale recorded 3 cases each.

Over the same period, two more patients succumbed to the disease, raising deaths in Kenya from the virus to 1,655.

Mr Kagwe also announced that 187 more patients have recovered from Covid-19, raising total recoveries to 76,998. Of these recoveries, 93 were in home-based care while 94 were discharged from various hospitals.

The Health CS also revealed that 681 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals in the country while another 3,650 are in home-based care.

He added that 38 of the patients are in intensive care with 19 being on ventilator support and 16 on supplemental oxygen while the remaining three are on observation.

At the same time, another 33 patients are on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are in general wards and seven are in high dependency unit.