Malawi: Bullets Fires Shot of Intent As Ntopwa Taste First Defeat

A 5-1 rout of Moyale Barracks offers a glimpse into how champions Nyasa Big Bullets intends to defend the title in the 2020/21 TNM Super League season.

The People's Team clobbered Moyale in a match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday in Blantyre.

With the win, Bullets are now on position 5, while Moyale having played four games are on the tail of the table with a point.

After a bad start to the season, the momentum has begun to shift on title charge and Bullets are on course.

Meanwhile, Ntopwa United tested their first defeat this season in the hands of Mafco FC on Saturday at the Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre.

Peter Kansonga was responsible in destroying the Amaggeto from Bangwe township with both goals.

The victory from the Salima based soldiers means that they are now on third position on the log table behind Silver Strikers on second position and Red Lions on the summit table despite 1-0 defeat to Karonga United.

Ntopwa are on fourth position and likely their next assignment will be away as they have played all their 6 games at home.