Zimbabwe: Retired Police Officer Saul Utete Authors Second Book

28 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

RECENTLY retired police officer-cum-author, Saul Utete has published his second book, "Whispers of the Mind",

The 52-page poetry novel is his second book after his debut book, Reading printout.

"I am glad to add another book to the public, after the previous Reading printout from the invisible received overwhelming support from the readers.

"I am also happy with progress, as my efforts are promising to bring expected results," said Utete, in an interview during the launch of the book in Bulawayo this past week.

Utete said the book aims to bring back a reading culture, amongst the youths who are now spending most of their time on social media, instead of improving their education. The book was published by Choice Community Media private limited.

"Last year, on the 21st of December 2019, I introduced my debut book and exactly one year today, I have unleashed another title that may bring change to the reading culture in youth's libraries," he said.

The book was launched at the Bulawayo Media Centre.

The event was attended by various stakeholders who include senior police officers, writers and journalists.

Said Utete, "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of this project. My gratitude goes particularly to the media fraternity for their unwavering support and good work to upcoming writers like me.

"I am also praying that they can also do the same to anyone introducing their projects, as this will assist in inspiring the spirit of employment creation."

Utete retired from the police service this month after serving the organisation for more than 20 years as a fingerprint expert.

He is now pursuing media studies with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

