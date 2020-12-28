Nigeria: Borno Attack - Vigilantes Get Surveillance Vehicles

Maiduguri — Borno State Government yesterday provided additional surveillance vehicles to local vigilantes and hunters involved in counterterrorism following Saturday's attack on communities in Hawul Local Government Area.

This is meant to strengthen the capacity of local security networks in patrolling the area and detecting persons of interest.

The governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, made the donation yesterday during a visit to the affected communities after cutting short his trip to Abuja.

A statement by the governor's spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the communities attacked by the insurgents on Saturday were Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro where schools, shops and places of worship were destroyed.

The statement said three persons including two hunters were killed in Shafa while thousands of bags of farm produce were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.

Governor Zulum, who was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa, directed the immediate reconstruction of all destroyed buildings such as a police station, market stalls and schools.

"In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen local security network in the community. Also in Yamirshika, Zulum directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes," the statement said.