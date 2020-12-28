Nigeria: We're Determined to Uplift Nigerians - APC

28 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — The APC Caretaker Chairman in Nasarawa State, Mr John Mamman, has expressed the determination of the ruling party to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

Mamman, who spoke in Lafia, however, stressed the need for members to be patient with the APC administration at all levels.

H said Governor Abdullahi Sule christened the 2021 Appropriation Bill the 'Budget of Economic Recuperation' to reinvigorate all the sectors of the economy for the overall development of the state.

He said: "I wish to call on all and sundry to support the effort of this administration to improve the living conditions of our people. The public has and will experience significant improvement in the nation's economy, and I assure you that it will be gradual towards growth and development.

"The APC government is more determined to improve the living conditions of our people as APC will continue to uphold the principles of internal democracy for democracy to continue flourishing in Nigeria and in Nasarawa state."

The caretaker chairman called on their members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures as the second wave of the pandemic was already in the country.

"We should support the government in fighting the pandemic as all decisions taken are meant to safeguard people's lives," he added.

