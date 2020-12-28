Zimbabwe: Watch - Khupe 'Suspends' Mwonzora for Rigging Election

27 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Frustrated MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has "suspended" party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora for allegedly fiddling with the party voting process to tilt the outcome in his favour.

Khupe, a candidate in Sunday's highly chaotic MDC-T congress, was speaking moments after she was hounded out of the Harare International Conference Centre by suspected Mwonzora followers.

The former deputy prime minister, together with fellow party politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, have rejected the internal poll processes while claiming Mwonzora was rigging the election.

However, Mwonzora was adamant his suspension was null and void as he could not be suspended by a fellow candidate.

"I can't be suspended by a fellow candidate in an election. In a few hours' time, we will have a new President and it is up to that President and the National Executive to deal with this matter."

Mwonzora urged Khupe, Mudzuri and Komichi to calm down and accept the will of the people although the winner was yet to be announced as voting was still ongoing.

"Cool down, relax and accept the verdict of the people. The MDC-T as a party remains intact there will be no split after this congress," Mwonzora told journalists

