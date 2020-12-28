Tanzania: War On Gender-Based Violence Not for Police Alone, Play Part

GLOBALLY, gender-based violence is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality, and continues to be one of the most notable human rights violations within all societies.

In this case, gender-based violence is violence directed against a person because of their gender. Both women and men experience gender-based violence but the majority of victims are women and girls.

Close analysis will show that violence against women and girls is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world regardless of a country's advanced technology and life.

It knows no social, economic or national boundaries. Worldwide, an estimated one in three women will experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime.

For that matter, gender-based violence undermines the health, dignity, security and autonomy of its victims, yet it remains shrouded in a culture of silence.

Victims of violence can suffer sexual and reproductive health consequences, including forced and unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, traumatic fistula, sexually transmitted infections including HIV, and even death, implying it is a collective responsibility of the government and its citizens to address as an entity.

When reading media reports globally, we see that every year, countless women and children flee violence at home and take an uncertain journey in the hope of finding safety in a new country.

While many escape conflict zones or generalised human-rights abuses, some also run from more intimate forms of violence-namely, sexual and domestic violence perpetrated by men.

However, setting off on the journey is no guarantee of safety; many are vulnerable to gender-based abuse in transit and even at destination. This can prompt one to ask-who benefits from this dehumanising crime?

A precise answer will not be sought, implying that any rational and God-fearing person should see the essence of fighting it.

Whether gender based violence (GBV) against men might sound common in the society and might be on the increase clandestinely, this is primitive way of behaving and solving a domestic problem in a society.

A quick observation that was backed up by statistics of people who attended counseling services coordinated by Ilala Regional Police last week, according to the coordinator of the programme.

Assistant Inspector of Police, Dr Christina Onyango showed that cases of gender violence against men are increasing, but the victims feel shy to report to relevant authorities.

She noted that 90 per cent of the total 820 men who turned up for the service reported to have been physically harassed by their wives, including being denied basic rights such as food and conjugal rights.

This is a serious case that should not be taken for granted and laughed off that is why in every Police Station, there is a Gender Desk to fight the abuse, and the police alone can stop this, unless everyone helps in its address.