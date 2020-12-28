Tanzania: RC Names Top Potential Hills in Mara Region

MARA Regional Commissioner, Mr Adam Malima has urged the locals and foreigners visiting the country for tourism to visit the region's two incredible hills, which are potential for development of tourism industry in the area.

The hills cited are Balili and Chamriho, both located in Bunda District border Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria.

"It is Balili as a rock mountain that can give you clear view of the Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria at ago, nowhere else on earth," he said over the weekend, while speaking with members of Mara Forum and local investors in the region.

The RC said plans to market the hills in collaboration with development partners operating in the region are underway, adding that doors are opened for local and foreign investors to invest in the region, where security is maximum.

Besides, Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria as tourists' attractions sites in the area, the region is blessed with several investment opportunities especially in cotton, coffee and sisal cultivations, as well as minerals just to mention a few.

He said investment environment in the region has greatly improved during the fifth phase the government under President Dr John Magufuli administration, hence, urged the residents to unite and make good use of the resources available in the region.

The Advisor to Mara Forum, Mr Japhet Makongo said the aim of their movement, whose members are residents of Mara Region working and living outside the region is to be part and parcel of key stakeholders spearheading development in the region.

Mr Makongo also said their biggest task is to brand Mara as the best place to live in and invest, adding that they are also ready to support the development of the education sector in the region.