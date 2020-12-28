Tanzania: RC Names Top Potential Hills in Mara Region

28 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

MARA Regional Commissioner, Mr Adam Malima has urged the locals and foreigners visiting the country for tourism to visit the region's two incredible hills, which are potential for development of tourism industry in the area.

The hills cited are Balili and Chamriho, both located in Bunda District border Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria.

"It is Balili as a rock mountain that can give you clear view of the Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria at ago, nowhere else on earth," he said over the weekend, while speaking with members of Mara Forum and local investors in the region.

The RC said plans to market the hills in collaboration with development partners operating in the region are underway, adding that doors are opened for local and foreign investors to invest in the region, where security is maximum.

Besides, Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria as tourists' attractions sites in the area, the region is blessed with several investment opportunities especially in cotton, coffee and sisal cultivations, as well as minerals just to mention a few.

He said investment environment in the region has greatly improved during the fifth phase the government under President Dr John Magufuli administration, hence, urged the residents to unite and make good use of the resources available in the region.

The Advisor to Mara Forum, Mr Japhet Makongo said the aim of their movement, whose members are residents of Mara Region working and living outside the region is to be part and parcel of key stakeholders spearheading development in the region.

Mr Makongo also said their biggest task is to brand Mara as the best place to live in and invest, adding that they are also ready to support the development of the education sector in the region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.