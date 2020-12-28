Malawi: Silver Hammered By Ekwendeni

After walloping Mzuzu Warriors 0-4 on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, Silver Strikers were hammered 1-nil 24 hours later at the same venue by Ekwendeni Hammers in the TNM Super League.

The first half was so barren from goals although the bankers made meaningful attacking moves towards the hosts' defending area but the defence of veteran Harry Nyirenda and Maneno Nyoni was too solid to allow the visitors any penetration.

Hammers were so enterprising in the second half with brilliant exchange of passes when going forward. Omega Mhone, Eneya Banda and Clever Kaira gave problems to Silver Strikers defence right from commencement of the last half.

A decent cross from the left in the 54th minute found substitute Blessings Singini on the edge of the 18 meter box. Singini connected first time with a right footed volley which goalkeeper Charles Thom failed to tame.

The bankers made some substitutions to bring in fresh legs but nothing changed on the scoreboard until referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle.

Speaking to journalists after the match, SilverStrikers coach, Macdonald Mtetemela said it was a lucky day for Hammers.

"It was a very tough game. We attacked in the second half but they were lucky not to concede a goal," Mtetemela said.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said it felt good to collect maximum three points.

"We knew we were playing a good side. They packed their midfield and we countered that. We played well and won," remarked Mwafulirwa.

The Bankers have dropped to position 3 from second following MAFCO' s ascendance to the top after beating Wanderers in Blantyre. They still have 10 points from 6 games.

Hammers are on position 9 with 7 points from 4 games.