Malawi: Silver Hammered By Ekwendeni

27 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

After walloping Mzuzu Warriors 0-4 on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, Silver Strikers were hammered 1-nil 24 hours later at the same venue by Ekwendeni Hammers in the TNM Super League.

The first half was so barren from goals although the bankers made meaningful attacking moves towards the hosts' defending area but the defence of veteran Harry Nyirenda and Maneno Nyoni was too solid to allow the visitors any penetration.

Hammers were so enterprising in the second half with brilliant exchange of passes when going forward. Omega Mhone, Eneya Banda and Clever Kaira gave problems to Silver Strikers defence right from commencement of the last half.

A decent cross from the left in the 54th minute found substitute Blessings Singini on the edge of the 18 meter box. Singini connected first time with a right footed volley which goalkeeper Charles Thom failed to tame.

The bankers made some substitutions to bring in fresh legs but nothing changed on the scoreboard until referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle.

Speaking to journalists after the match, SilverStrikers coach, Macdonald Mtetemela said it was a lucky day for Hammers.

"It was a very tough game. We attacked in the second half but they were lucky not to concede a goal," Mtetemela said.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said it felt good to collect maximum three points.

"We knew we were playing a good side. They packed their midfield and we countered that. We played well and won," remarked Mwafulirwa.

The Bankers have dropped to position 3 from second following MAFCO' s ascendance to the top after beating Wanderers in Blantyre. They still have 10 points from 6 games.

Hammers are on position 9 with 7 points from 4 games.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.