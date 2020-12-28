Tanzania: Religious Leaders Meet Highlights Gender Equality, Social Justice

ZANZIBAR and Tanzania Mainland are classic examples when it comes to the issue of religious tolerance. Despite their religious differences, Tanzanians live as a cohesive family united by peace and harmony.

This positive view about Tanzanians was highlighted at a recent interfaith religious leaders symposium which discussed inequalities and social transformation in Tanzania held in Bagamoyo.

Religious leaders praised Tanzanians and their leaders for maintaining unity and love regardless of their different religions, ethnicity and region. They said this practice must be promoted by clerics.

"All religions globally drum for human rights and equality regardless of differences. Safeguarding the rights of girl children is particularly important because they are caretakers of the next generation of children," said a religious leader.

The religious leaders argued that all people in Tanzania and beyond should understand that any country can move forward by recognising the contribution of women in the society. They said that both Zanzibar and the Mainland communities live together despite their religious differences.

The symposium was organised by the Interfaith Standing Committee on Economic Justice and Integrity of Creation (ISCEJIC). Participants at the symposium also said that despite the remarkable progress in social cohesion and gender equality, a lot needs to be done to end the scourge of poverty and social inequality in Tanzania.

A facilitator from ISCEJIC, Mr Edmund Matotay, said in the face of statistics, work on inequalities and social transformation still needs action to tackle remaining challenges to meet development goals.

ISCEJIC is a faith-based committee comprising of religious leaders from Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) and the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) with support from the Norwegian Church Aid Tanzania.

The mission of the Interfaith Committee is to be a strong interfaith platform that empowers faith actors to engage different stakeholders such as Government, politicians, CSOs and communities in the promotion of socioeconomic justice and integrity of creation.

At the symposium, which attracted religious leaders from all regions of Tanzania, Bishop Stephen Munga of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) called for concerted efforts to fight inequality. He talked about promoting equality for every individual to access public services and rights -- education for girl children and access to health care and jobs.

Analysts say that income inequality between the world's richest and poorest is higher than ever before, with the richest five per cent of people receiving one-third of total global income, as much as the poorest 80 per cent.

Bishop Munga also spoke about the importance of social transformation -- the restructuring of all aspects of life from culture to social relations; from politics to economy; and from the way we think to the way we live.

Sheikh Hassan Chizenga, secretary Ulamaa Council, said that the world has been undergoing important social transformations driven by the impact of globalisation and economic and financial crises. He argued that these cause growing inequalities, extreme poverty, exclusion and the denial of basic human rights.

"These transformations demonstrate the urge for innovative solutions conducive to universal values of peace, human dignity, gender equality and non-violence and non-discrimination. Young women and men, who are the most affected by these changes, are, hence, the principal key-actors of social transformations," he said.

Prof Tully Kassimoto, a member of the Interfaith Standing Committee from CCT, said "we as Tanzanian Faith Actors acknowledge the extraordinary progress made in several fields of social and economic development which have contributed to gender justice."

He said that every citizen should support ongoing efforts to narrow the inequality gaps in all areas of development -- including promoting women in decision making bodies. Ms Pauliina Parhiala, Country Director of the Norwegian Church Aid Tanzania, said that both Christian and Muslim faiths offer love, support, care, education, and raise awareness to our communities.

"And as faith actors, we call to action the defence of human dignity and gender justice as values described in our holy scriptures," he said. She also said that the country can overcome gender inequalities by stopping child marriage and sexual harassment.