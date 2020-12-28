Zimbabwe: Watch - Khupe, Komichi Run for Dear Life As Mwonzora Followers Bay for Their Blood

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe and party national chairperson Morgen Komichi were forced to run for dear life Sunday evening when suspected followers to secretary general Douglas Mwonzora pelted the top table with some empty and half empty water bottles accusing the two of trying to stop a party extraordinary congress taking place at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

The MDC-T is having its congress to choose a substantive party leader following the death of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai February 2018.

Chaos has marred the process since morning when some agitated delegates claimed their names were missing from a party voters roll.

Khupe, who left the venue earlier in the day, came back at 8pm to announce that the election process must be stopped while claiming there was rigging going on in a vote that has spilled into the late hours of Sunday.

"This whole election process must be stopped," said Khupe banging her hands at the podium.

"It is a charade. It is a shameful election. I will challenge the outcome."

While Khupe was still making her case, a known Mwonzora loyalist quickly grabbed the microphone from the party leader, leaving her even more embarrassed.

Before Khupe could take some steps back to her seat at the top table, empty water bottles and cans started flying from the Harare Conference Centre balcony clearly targeted at her.

The crowd, which was chanting Mwonzora's name, called Khupe some unprintable words.

"Hure hure hure (whore)," they chanted.

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/27194600/Khupe-video.mp4

Khupe, with the assistance of her aides and together with Komichi, were forced to immediately run for dear life as militant youths descended on the two violently (check images below).

NewZimbabwe.com could not readily confirm whether Khupe was injured or not from the melee but witnessed her escape which involved her being pushed at the last exit point.

Komichi briefly told NewZimbabwe.com that the voters roll was the bone of contention since the beginning of the election.

He said the voters roll included other people the majority of them who are not eligible voters as they did not form the party's 2014 structures as ordered by the courts in a ruling earlier during the year.