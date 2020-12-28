Tanzania: GBV Cases On Men Soar

GENDER based violence (GBV) against men might sound common in the society, but cases of the misconduct appear to be on the increase, it has been observed.

A quick observation which was backed up by statistics of people who attended counseling services coordinated by Ilala regional police this week shows cases of gender violence against men are increasing, but the victims feel shy to report to relevant authorities.

The services that were offered in 13 days through a mobile clinic attracted 820 men, of whom 90 per cent complained of facing acts related to gender based violence in their matrimonial life.

The coordinator of the programme, Assistant Inspector of Police, Dr Christina Onyango said 90 per cent of the total 820 men who turned up for the service reported to be physically harassed by their wives, including being denied basic rights such as food and conjugal rights.

Speaking at Kiwalani Ward recently, Ilala Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Janeth Magomi said the response of the public to the services results from education offered on gender-based violence to people.

She said the police force through its gender desk has been sensitising the public on the importance of breaking the silence when it comes to matters related to gender based violence.

She said the desk has succeeded in building trust with the public through its quality services offered, opening doors for men who were previously reluctant to come forward to report on GBV cases.

Despite the good results from the sensitisation seminars and services offered by the police gender desk, men still appear reluctant to speak openly until they meet an official in private where they feel comfortable to open up.

She said services offered by the gender desk have also helped reduce cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in some areas of Ilala District, such as Mzinga Ward that were previously notorious for the malpractices. Mzinga ward accommodates a large section of residents who originate from Mara Region.

According to RPC Magomi, cases of FGM have not been reported in Mzinga ward since last year, thanks to the sensitisation programmes conducted by the police gender desk.

RPC Magomi said they are sure that their campaign was bearing fruits, urging people to speak out and provide education to those who are not aware about services offered by the desk.

She said in implementing the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children programme, police in Ilala will continue to work with various stakeholders so that by 2022, FGM practices can be eradicated in the area.

Speaking to Sunday News, Project Director from Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom- East Africa (Tanzania &Kenya) Ms Veni Swai said her institution will continue to work with all stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence in various ways.

She said they have been providing education in various areas of the country, including Kilimanjaro Region in all seven districts in eradicating acts of sexual harassment.

"We are not sponsoring this campaign in Ilala District only. We have also done the same in other areas, including all districts of Kilimanjaro Region after realizing that many things are hidden because of limited understanding of gender issues and how to report them," she said.

The services offered by the police desk through its mobile clinic were part of the 16-day event on Activism Against Gender Based Violence which started on November 25 and ended on December 10, 2020.

However, Ilala regional police extended the event from December 11 to December 23, this year, an initiative that enabled campaigners to reach 1,552 people on face to face approach in Chanika, Pugu, Gongolamboto, Segerea, Vingunguti, Buguruni and Kiwalani wards. A total of 7,600 were outreached.