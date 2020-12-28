Tanzania: Mbeya City Target Eight Players to Reinforce Squad

MBEYA City Assistant Coach Mathias Wandiba said his club intends to recruit eight quality players in its endeavor to create a strong and competitive squad for the second round of the league. Speaking to the 'Sunday News' yesterday Wandiba said their team needs to recruit players who will help them bring positive results.

Wandiba, the former Pamba SC and Alliance FC coach, promised their team would remain in the premier league and finish in a good position despite their winless run and topsy turvy results. He said to them, the first round of the Premier League was tough as they had a lot of away games which made them spent a lot of time traveling while playing a few games at their home stadium.

In the ongoing top flight league's standings, Mbeya City are placed 17th with 13 points after playing 17 games. The team has won two matches, drawn seven and lost eight matches.

Mbeya City have scored seven goals and conceded 20 goals. Mbeya City defender Chitembe Babilas called upon stakeholders and football fans in Mbeya Region to unite together and continue supporting their team to make it perform well in the second round.

Meanwhile, Ihefu FC team liaison Peter Andrew has confirmed the signing of four players in their team. Andrew named the players as Jeremiah Kitula,Joseph Mahundi, Deogratius Munish and Shabaan Iddi.

He added all the players have signed a one-year deal. According to him, they have recruited Juma Mahadhi on six month loan from Young Africans, Oscar Masai and Andrew Simchimba from Azam FC.