Tanzania: Federation Cup Bye Irks Yanga

YOUNG Africans are dismayed to see Singida United axed out of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) even though the move reward them a bye to the upper stage.

The Premier League top riders said they would prefer the crumbling Singida United to go out of race after playing.

Yanga got a bye to the fourth round of the ASFC after Singida United were demoted to the fourth division, as the move disqualify them from taking part in the Federation Cup.

Speaking to reporters at the team's camp here, the club's Vice Chairman Frederick Mwakalebela said his club longed to play against Singida United since playing the match would give them a good drill for their second round match against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela stadium in Sumbawanga on December 31.

"It is good to advance to the fourth round, but we would prefer it to come after playing and winning against them," he said.

The vice chairman has called fans and supporters to continue supporting them whenever they play in and outside Dar es Salaam. Yanga have pitched a camp in Mbeya as they seek to end the year with brilliant colours by beating Tanzania Prisons, the team that held them to a 1-1 draw in the league opener.

Now better equipped, Yanga seek to start the second round of the league with a bright score to maintain their recent winning formula. Yanga have decided to pitch a brief camp in Mbeya as they prepare to face Tanzania Prisons on December 31st at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will be their opening match for the second round of the season with the visitors eager to extend unbeaten run to 18 matches should they manage to leave the territory unscratched.

The first meeting between them at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam elapsed in a 1-1 draw with hosts Yanga coming from behind to hit a late equaliser, courtesy of Michael Sarpong.

With 43 points in the bag, Yanga look sharp in every game to gather maximum three points and the fighting mentality within the team has been the talking point and a driving force to their success.

Speaking recently, Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela narrated that the team is now stronger than ever before such that it will continue to give fans the good results they want.

"Let me thank all Yanga fans from Mbeya for the warm reception they have given us ever since we arrived here. I hope that they will continue to rally behind their team for the whole period we will be here," he said.

According to him, the squad is set to resume training sessions today after giving players a two days break ahead of the Sumbawanga mission before travelling to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup where they have been placed in group A together with Namungo and Jamhuri.