Malawi: President Chakwera Meets His Predecessor Mutharika At 'Nyekhwe Palace' - No Retribution

Nyasa Times
Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi's new president.
27 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera on final Sunday of the year paid a courtesy call to immediate past president Peter Mutharika at his beachside retirement home in Mangochi.

State House spokesperson Brian Banda confirmed to Nyasa Times about the meeting, saying the President and the First Lady took to Mutharika "gifts of solidarity and compliments of the season."

Nyasa Times understands that Chakwera assured Mutharika that there will be "no retribution" and that that he looked forward to receiving the outgoing president's "counsel".

Mutharika's personal secretary Linda Salanjira said the meeting was "cordial" and that the former president said that all help would be made available to his successor.

President Chakwera has been on vacation at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.

Mutharika's private sprawling retirement home christened as 'Nyekhwe Palace' is at Chisigele Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

