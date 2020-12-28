South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Meeting With Faith-Based Organisations Assisting in Covid-19 Response

press release

Statement by Premier Alan Winde in response to meeting with the FBO sector - "Faith Based Organisations support call to halt in-person Christmas services and gathering"

Last night, I met with the Faith Based Organisation (FBO) sector who, since March, have played a pivotal role in helping the Western Cape Government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was held to update our spiritual leaders on the developments related to the management of the COVID-19 resurgence and request that all gatherings, congregations, masses and prayer ceremonies not be held in-person, wherever possible, to prevent further transmission as we approach the peak, a request which was well supported.

This platform is inter-faith and inter-denominational and last night's meeting was attended by numerous religious and spiritual leaders, as well as Minister Ivan Meyer, Minister Sharna Fernandez, Minister Anroux Marais, Dr Keith Cloete, numerous Mayors and local government officials.

I thanked the spiritual leaders for their tireless work and support over the many months and asked that they continue to assist us in not holding in-person services, prayers or masses but instead going online, where possible. Alternatively, services can be outside, for shorter periods and with fewer amounts of people.

In addition, we must safeguard ourselves and congregants, and avoid the three Cs including crowded spaced, close contact, and confined and enclosed spaces where there is poor ventilation. We must do this while continuing to maintain a safe social distance, wearing our masks correctly and washing or sanitizing our hands frequently.

Also, I asked their support in reminding their congregations to take every precaution in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including staying exclusively within your support bubbles.

The FBO sector is an important role player in our society and we are grateful for the role they will play in managing the next 2-3 weeks as we move towards the peak.