South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha On Babies Born On Christmas Day in North West Province

26 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has commended all women who gave birth on Christmas Day for attendance of the Antenatal Clinic which ensured that they give birth to healthy babies. The Province has as at 23h59 on the 25 December recorded a total of 133 babies made of 68 males and 65 females.

"I am pleased that we have a good record of pregnant mothers who ensured attendance of antenatal clinic. The purpose of antenatal care is to prevent or identify and treat conditions that may threaten the health of the fetus/newborn and/or the mother, and to help a woman approach pregnancy and birth as positive experiences. We encourage all women to present themselves at a local clinic when they miss their first period", said MEC Sambatha.

Of the 133 babies born on. Christmas Day, Ngaka Modiri Molema District has recorded a total of 29 babies made of 16 males and 13 females. Bojanala District recorded 31 babies made of 15 males and 16 females. Dr Kenneth Kaunda District recorded 34 babies made of 17 males and 17 females. There was one twin delivery at Potchefstroom Hospital. Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati which has in previous years recorded lower numbers of deliveries has this year recorded above all the other districts with 39 babies made of 20 males and 19 Females.

"As part of COVID-19 prevention measures we are discouraging hugging and kissing of babies and their mothers", said MEC Sambatha

MEC Madoda Sambatha has also congratulated the mothers and wished them and their babies good health.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

