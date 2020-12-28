Kenya: Let Nms Probe Artificial Water Shortages in Ruai

Ruai water - The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), Tony Mutua appeals, should investigate the "artificial water shortage at Ruai caused by cartels". Affected are institutions such as Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School and PCEA Ruai Central. A borehole meant to supply free water has been turned into a vending kiosk. "It's been three years since we had water in our taps." His contact is tonnie562004@gmail.com.

***

Karen roundabout - The zebra crossing at the Karen roundabout in Nairobi is a death trap, warns Jack Karanja. "A generally lawless lot, Kenyan drivers hardly ever stop at pedestrian crossings. Some motorists hoot at pedestrians or speed, forcing a stampede. Whenever I stop to let people cross, other motorists zoom past. By obeying traffic law, I actually endanger the pedestrians." His contact is jackkaranja@yahoo.com.

***

Kiswahili - The decision to use Kiswahili in the chambers of Parliament resonates with Alnashir Walji. The business is mostly done in English. "It should be conducted in Kiswahili, which is peculiar to our country, Tanzania and other neighbouring countries. We communicate that we are not prey to alien culture. Kiswahili is in the school curriculum, kudos Kenyans!" His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

***

Greeting cards - A deluge of greetings, university don X.N. Iraki notes, "overwhelm us during Christmas through WhatsApp and rarely by email". He adds: "Lots of these greetings are just wasted because you don't even know the sender. My most memorable greetings this year came through two physical cards -- old-fashioned but very sentimental. Try that next year..." His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Tough times - From his vantage point, Francis Njuguna says he watched hundreds troop to Uhuru Park, Nairobi, for their Christmas celebrations. "It seems many could not afford to go upcountry for their holidays, thanks to current economic woes worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. One can only hope that the New Year, 2021, will come with some economic goodies." His contact is osnjuguna@yahoo.com.

Have a hopeful day, won't you!