Namibia: Bar Owner Denies Responsibility for Noise Pollution

27 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The owner of Wizyman Bar at Walvis Bay, one of the bars which residents want closed due to noise pollution, has refused to take responsibility over noisy patrons outside his bar.

This comes after residents of Mbabane and Tutaleni Ugwanga streets recently petitioned the municipality of Walvis Bay and the Erongo Regional liquor licensing committee to have the licence and fitness certificates of the Big Boys Lounge and Wizyman Bar revoked.

Wizyman owner Teophilus Angula says he cannot take responsibility of people who are not on his premises. He says the residents never approached him over noise emminating from his bar either.

"How do you say it's my people if they are not in the bar, they are on the street. They (residents) don't want to call the police so that the police can chase the people away. How do you put the blame on me," asked Angula.

He added that he did nothing wrong to operate a bar in a residential area as it is on a business erf and its fitness to operate was approved by the municipality.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the town, Trevino Forbes, says the council took note of the concerns of the residents.

"We are willing to cooperate with the involved entities such as the liquor licence committee and the police. We hope to reach an amicable solution that will be to the satisfaction of all involved parties," said the mayor.

