press release

As of today a cumulative total of 994 911 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 11 552 identified since the last report.

Regrettably, today we report 245 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 118, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 57, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 55 which brings the total to 26 521 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

Our recoveries currently stand at 839 194.