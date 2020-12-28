South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 14,796 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

25 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today a cumulative total of 983 359 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 14 796 identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 293 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 115 , Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 27, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 5 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total to 26 276 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

Our recoveries currently stand at 830 251.

